Duke jumps to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25; Purdue to No. 2

Villanova, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas rounded out the top 10 in a reshuffled poll that saw no team hold its spot from the previous week and three new teams join the list.

Florida made the week’s biggest jump by climbing nine spots to No. 14 while No. 11 Arizona and No. 12 BYU each rose six spots.

Memphis had the week’s biggest tumble, sliding nine spots to No. 18, followed by No. 16 Alabama’s six-spot fall. No. 8 Kansas, No. 24 Michigan and No. 25 Seton Hall slid four spots.

No. 19 Iowa State, No. 22 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin – which won the relocated Maui Invitational – were the the three new additions, while Illinois, St. Bonaventure and Xavier fell out of the rankings.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks to forward Paolo Banchero during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) Credit: Ellen Schmidt Credit: Ellen Schmidt

Caption Purdue's Zach Edey (15) shoots over Omaha's Dylan Brougham (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Purdue defeated Omaha 97-40. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Caption Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) reacts after being called for fouling UCLA guard Peyton Watson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow) Credit: L.E. Baskow Credit: L.E. Baskow