Duke's Krzyzewski eager for a final run with the Blue Devils

“I'm not going to change what I do this year, neither are those guys, my staff,” Krzyzewski said. “We're going to go after it like we normally go after it.”

The school has also named former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer as Krzyzewski’s successor for the 2022-23 season, turning the upcoming season into a farewell tour for Krzyzewski around the Atlantic Coast Conference and the sport he has become synonymous with over more than four decades.

Krzyzewski got emotional and choked up multiple times when talking about his career, including about late athletics director Tom Butters — who hired Krzyzewski as an unknown coach from Army and stuck with him after a consecutive 17-loss seasons early in his tenure.

Krzyzewski went on to lead Duke to five national championships, most recently in 2015. He has 1,170 career wins going back to his time at Army. And 1,097 wins have come during 41 years with the Blue Devils.

Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances and a record 15 ACC Tournament championships, while his teams have spent a record 126 weeks ranked at No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll.

Hired at Duke in March 1980, Krzyzewski broke Army mentor Bob Knight’s career victory record in November 2011.

