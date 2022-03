'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead race for BAFTA film awards

Best-picture nominees are “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “Belfast,” “Licorice Pizza” and disaster comedy “Don’t Look Up.”

The separate category of best British film comprises “After Love,” “Ali & Ava,” “Belfast,” “Boiling Point,” “Cyrano,” “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” “House of Gucci,” “Last Night in Soho,” “No Time to Die” and “Passing.”

The contenders for best actor are Cumberbatch, Adeel Akhtar for “Ali & Ava,” Mahershala Ali for “Swan Song,” Stephen Graham for “Boiling Point,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up” and Will Smith for “King Richard”

Leading actress nominees are Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza,” Emilia Jones for “Coda,” Renate Reinsve for “The Worst Person in The World,” Joanna Scanlan for “After Love” and Tessa Thompson for “Passing.” The category is the most unpredictable of the night, with acclaimed performances by Kristen Stewart in Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” and Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” overlooked for nomination.

The British film academy has expanded its voting membership and shaken up its rules in recent years in an attempt to address a glaring lack of diversity in the nominations. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for a seventh consecutive year, and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

Awards organizers say they are committed to supporting new talent, and this year all the performers in the supporting actor category are first-time nominees. They include Woody Norman for “C’mon C’mon” — at 11 years old the youngest nominee of the year — and Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in “West Side Story.”

The British awards, known as the BAFTAs, are usually held a week or two before the Academy Awards and have become an important awards-season staging post. This year’s Oscars take place March 27.

Caption Lashana Lynch poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Lashana Lynch poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Haley Bennett poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Haley Bennett poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Caitriona Balfe poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Caitriona Balfe poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Kodi Smit-McPhee poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Kodi Smit-McPhee poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan

Caption Ciaran Hinds poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan Caption Ciaran Hinds poses for photographers upon arrival to the BAFTA Nominees' Party in central London Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Credit: Joel C Ryan Credit: Joel C Ryan