Dunkin' diamond: Dive team retrieves ring from Boston river

But against all odds, divers with the Cambridge Fire Department managed to fish a Chicago woman's diamond ring from the Charles River after it tumbled into the water while she and her husband were relaxing at a yacht club.

Lynn Andrews told WCVB-TV she had removed the ring on Sunday so she could apply sunscreen, and placed it in her husband's shirt pocket for safekeeping. But it was a hot day, and when he took off his shirt to cool off with a quick swim, the ring fell in the river.