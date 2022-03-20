Hamburger icon
Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Nation & World
36 minutes ago
Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record with a clearance of 6.20 meters — or 20 feet, 4 inches — at the world indoor championships

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).

Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 1/4) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, clears the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, clears the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, clears the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, makes an attempt in in the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

