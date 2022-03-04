Durant has 31 in return but Heat rally to beat Nets 113-107

Brooklyn was still without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on Thursday, so even Durant wasn't enough against the Eastern Conference leaders. Bruce Brown scored 21 points.

Caleb Martin added 22 points for Miami, and Max Strus had 21.

The Heat were without Jimmy Butler (left big toe), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and P.J. Tucker (left knee) on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 120-119 in Milwaukee, a game they lead by 14 point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Durant missed 3-pointers on his first two shots, then made his final four of the first quarter for nine points and a 35-23 lead.

He still had those nine points with under 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the half, then converted a three-point play, knocked down a jumper and a 3-pointer for eight points in a minute as Brooklyn took a 67-60 lead to the break.

The Heat held them to 17 points and 6-for-28 shooting in the third quarter, taking an 88-84 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami shot 51.9% from the field. ... Duncan Robinson missed all three shots but had seven assists.

Nets: The Nets announced in a statement that Joe Harris would have another surgery on his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season. Harris, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage in two of the last three seasons, has been trying to return after having surgery on the ankle Nov. 29. Brooklyn used its 36th different starting lineup, most in the NBA this season.

SIMMONS STATUS

Simmons' back began acting up as he tried to build up his conditioning after not playing at all this season for Philadelphia. General manager Sean Marks said in an interview with team broadcaster YES Network that Simmons has been rehabbing the injury for the last week or so and would next move to individual work.

“Hopefully by the end of next week he’s getting more into the team environment and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into sort of game shape and so forth,” Marks said, adding there was no timetable for when Simmons could play.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Nets: Visit Boston on Sunday.

Caption Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives around Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives around Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) drives to the net against Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) drives to the net against Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo Caption Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo