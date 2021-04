Durant, Nets rally past Raptors 116-103, clinch playoff spot

Toronto was in action less than 24 hours after beating Cleveland 112-96 in Tampa on Monday. Back-to-back sets of games have been a problem all season for the Raptors, who are 2-12 on the second night of consecutive games.

OG Anunoby scored 21 for Toronto.

NO TIME TOGETHER

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he’s come to grips with the Nets not having James Harden, Durant and Irving on the floor together prior to the playoffs, if even then. Remarkably, Brooklyn’s trio of superstars have played just seven games together all season because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

“We recognize now that we’re not going to have the luxury of a run of games with everyone available, and we may not have that to start the playoffs,” Nash said. “It’s been like an avalanche of relentless injuries, games and travel and it’s just part of the challenge for this team.”

Harden, who has been out since April 5, is back with the team and Nash said the guard went through light drills on Tuesday. “He’s not doing any high-intensity stuff, but he’s shooting and doing all the strength and rehabilitation work. Positive signs, but still a ways to go.”

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn started a stretch of playing seven of the next eight on the road. … Irving came into Tuesday averaging more assists in April (8.3) than any other month of his career. He had 15 assists early in the month against Charlotte and averaged 10.3 assists in Brooklyn’s three games prior to Tuesday. … Irving’s first points of the night didn’t come until the 5:58 mark of the second quarter after opening with three straight misses.

Raptors: Toronto was once again without Chris Boucher (knee), Gary Trent (leg), Paul Watson (knee) and Jalen Harris (hip). … Lowry made his first three 3s and 5 of his first 7 after missing 13 of 14 attempts in his previous two games. He entered Tuesday in a 4-of-23 rut in the previous three games. … Fred VanVleet missed his first six shots and four 3s before connecting from beyond the arc in the second quarter. … Lowry scored at least 20 points for the 13th time this season, but for the first time since March 14.

UP NEXT

Nets: Play at Indiana on Thursday night.

Raptors: Play at Denver on Thursday night.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash calls a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) shoots over Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (8) steals the ball from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara