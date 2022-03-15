Dust from Sahara gives gritty tinge to Spain's skies

The wave of hot air has also affected the air quality in areas north of Madrid, as far west as in Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, where these events are more frequent, and in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.

The weather service said that the mass of hot air from Africa, which was brought in by a storm that delivered some much needed rain for drought-hit Spain, has also pushed upped temperatures in some areas to 20 C (68 F).

Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Spain’s weather service, said that while it was unclear if climate change had a direct link to this episode, the expansion of the Sahara desert over the past century has increased the potential for larger dust storm events in Europe.

He also said that the increasingly turbulent weather patterns linked to climate change could play a part.

“There are many concerns regarding the impact that climate change is having on the patterns of the frequency and intensity of the storms that favor the arrival of dust to our country,” Del Campo said.

Caption A worker cleans the dust from the Sahara desert at Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Spain issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain Tuesday, after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust after crossing the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption People walk as storm Celia blew sand from the Sahara desert at the Sol square in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Spain issued extremely poor air quality ratings for a large swathe of Spain Tuesday, after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped loads of dust after crossing the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez