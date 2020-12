Dutch climate activists take Shell to court over emissions

“Everybody needs to pitch in if we are to tackle the climate crisis, especially big polluters like Shell. But Shell and its shareholders are not taking their responsibility, that’s why we are taking legal action,” said Nils Mollema of ActionAid Netherlands, another group involved in the case.

Cox told the court that Shell is responsible — through its business activities and sales of fossil fuels — for around 1.2% of the globe's industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

Horeman insisted that Shell is playing an active role in the energy transition, pointing to projects it is involved with in the Netherlands to build a huge wind turbine park and to create “green hydrogen” using renewable sources, as well as targets Shell has set to reduce emissions.

But he added: “No single private party can change the energy system on its own, not even Shell.”

A judgment against Shell could create a situation “in which countless parties can hold each other accountable for their role in that transition through the courts” and give judges “a central role in an active and delicate political process.”

Shell says it has set “an ambition to be a net zero emissions energy business by 2050, or sooner.”

Under the 2015 Paris climate change agreement, the European Union’s greenhouse gas emissions target is a reduction by at least 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The Shell case, which has more than 17,000 claimants, follows in the footsteps of a groundbreaking 2015 court ruling — later upheld by an appeals court — that ordered the Dutch government to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% by 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte responded by saying: “I can guarantee we will do everything we can to achieve the goal.” But it remains to be seen if the target will be met by year's end.

The Urgenda and Shell cases are similar because they are based in part on a duty of care enshrined in Dutch law.

Not all climate cases are successful. Last month, German judges threw out a lawsuit by three farming families who had taken Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to court and argued that it wasn't doing enough to tackle climate change.

Roda Verheyen, a German lawyer who brought that case but is not involved in the Dutch case, said the outcome of the civil case against Shell could have repercussions for businesses around the world as it poses questions about how businesses balance their bottom line with their duty of care responsibilities.

“The Shell case taken by Milieudefensie and others is the first to actually do this in court,” she said. "So whatever comes out will be very interesting. I think you could say globally.”

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "standing by and watching is no longer an option" outside the court building prior to the start of the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. A landmark legal battle opened as climate change activists in the Netherlands go to court seeking an order for energy giant Shell to rein in its carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Judge Larisa Alwin opens the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. A landmark legal battle opened as climate change activists in the Netherlands go to court seeking an order for energy giant Shell to rein in its carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

-FILE- In this Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011, file photo Activists from Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, attach a banner and plastic made to look like dripping oil, to the Shell headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. A landmark legal battle opens in The Hague, Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, as climate change activists in the Netherlands go to court seeking an order for energy giant Shell to rein in its carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Milieudefensie director Donald Pols, right, and lawyer Roger Cox, left, pose outside the court building prior to the start of the court case of Milieudefensie, the Dutch arm of the Friends of the Earth environmental organization, against Shell in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. A landmark legal battle opened as climate change activists in the Netherlands go to court seeking an order for energy giant Shell to rein in its carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

