Dutch club Ajax melts league trophy into star gifts for fans

“Previously, when we said ‘this title is for you’, we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans. However, sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are,” Van der Sar said.

The Dutch soccer federation gave Ajax a second silver plate as an exceptional gift to display in its trophy cabinet, the club said.

Ajax played 30 of its 34 league games in an empty stadium this season.

The team, which plays in a 55,000-seat arena named after Dutch soccer icon Johan Cruyff, also won the Dutch Cup to complete a double.

The stadium is expected to have 12,000 spectators when it hosts each of four European Championship games next month. They include all three of Netherlands' games in Group C, against Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ajax supporters celebrate outside the Arena as their team scored their second goal in the Dutch Eredivisie Premier League title during the soccer match between Ajax and Emmen at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong