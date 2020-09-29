Dutch competition watchdog fines 4 tobacco companies

It said the companies “gained insight into each other’s pricing strategies through their buyers,” particularly wholesalers and retail chains.

"This is an illegal, anticompetitive practice, because it enabled the parties to coordinate their prices in advance with that of their competitors," the authority said.

The Dutch arm of Philip Morris said it had done nothing wrong.

“We strongly contest this allegation," the company said in a statement. "And we reiterate that our activities are compliant with the Dutch and EU competition law.”

British American Tobacco also said in a statement that it complies with “all applicable laws and, as such, we strongly disagree with the ACM's conclusions.”