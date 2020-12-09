Dutch court calls for criminal probe into former ING CEO

Hamers could not be reached for comment through UBS. The Swiss bank said in a statement that it had taken note of the Dutch court's decision and expressed “full confidence” in Ralph Hamers’ ability to lead UBS.

ING said it regrets the decision to prosecute Hamers, saying it “goes against the assessment of the public prosecutors that, based on the investigation, there are no grounds for a case against ING employees or former employees.”

The leader of a foundation that took the case to the appeals court welcomed the decision to investigate Hamers.

“It should not be the case that directors who deliberately act wrongly can ransom themselves at the expense of the shareholders by agreeing to very high fines for only the company and shareholders who are completely innocent," said Pieter Lakeman of the Company Information Research Foundation.