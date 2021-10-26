Dutch court: Crimean treasures must be sent to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Twitter, hailing “the long-awaited victory" and saying he was “grateful to the court for a fair decision.”

“We always regain what’s ours,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “After the ‘Scythian gold,’ we’ll return Crimea.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t comment when asked about the ruling during a conference call with reporters.

Tuesday's ruling said that while the trove originates from Crimea and therefore “may be considered part of Crimean cultural heritage, they are part of the cultural heritage of the Ukrainian State” as it has existed since independence in 1991.

The court said in a statement that "the cultural interest that lies in preserving the museum pieces is a public interest of the Ukrainian State that carries great weight.

Corder reported from The Hague. Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed.

Caption FILE - In this Friday April 4, 2014 file photo, a spiraling torque from the second century A.D., is displayed as part of the exhibit called The Crimea - Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea, at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam. A Dutch appeals court rules Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021, on ownership of a trove of Crimean historical artifacts that were loaned to an Amsterdam museum shortly before Russia annexed the region. A lower court ruled in 2016 that the treasures should be handed to the Ukrainian government. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong