Dutch court expects November verdicts in MH17 downing trial

Prosecutors in December urged the judges to sentence all four men to life imprisonment.

The trial is being held in the Netherlands because about two-thirds of those killed were Dutch.

Prosecutors say the Buk missile system that destroyed the Boeing 777 was transported into Ukraine from the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade’s base in Kursk, and after a missile was fired the launching system was then returned to Russia. Russia has denied involvement in the downing of the plane.

“The crew of the Telar pressed the button, but according to the indictment it was Girkin, Dubinskiy, Pulatov and Kharchenko who directed the employment of this weapon in order to serve their own interests,” prosecutor Ward Ferdinandusse told judges as the trial opened.