dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dutch foreign minister quits over Afghanistan evacuations

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
The Dutch foreign minister has resigned after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag, resigned Thursday after the lower house of parliament passed a motion of censure against the government over its handling of evacuations from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover.

In a parliamentary debate Wednesday night, Kaag acknowledged that the government's slow or muddled response to warnings about the situation in Afghanistan meant some local staff and people who had worked as translators for Dutch troops in the country had not been evacuated.

After the motion was passed Thursday, Kaag immediately said she would tender her resignation, saying that parliament had decided “that the Cabinet has acted irresponsibly.”

"I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the minister with ultimate responsibility,” she added.

Kaag was a minister in a caretaker Dutch government that is in power amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition following a general election in March.

In Other News
1
Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation
2
Macron, Merkel meet in Paris on world's crises, EU issues
3
Fulton board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections
4
New justice minister takes over as Haiti's instability grows
5
TV actor Allison Mack enters prison in NXIVM sex slave case
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top