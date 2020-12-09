Dutch government pledges new support to virus-hit businesses

“It is incomprehensible that the catering industry is still kept closed, while other places where many infections occur — in schools and in work situations — are left completely untouched,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday after Rutte said that there would be no relaxation of the partial lockdown over the holidays.

Meanwhile, a judge in The Hague on Wednesday rejected a summary case brought by Greenpeace that sought to scupper a 3.4 billion euro government rescue package for national carrier KLM unless it attached stricter environmental conditions to the support.

In a tweet, Greenpeace campaigner Maarten de Zeeuw pledged to continue taking action “as long as the government keeps allowing major polluters like @KLM to keep polluting.”

The Dutch public health institute warned Tuesday of a “worrying rise” in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The health institute said the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 9,000 to 43,103 in a week. More people were tested in the last week due to a change in the rules for access, but the percentage of positive tests also rose from 11.1% to 11.6%.

In the same week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths dropped from 406 to 338. The nationwide death toll since the pandemic first swept into the Netherlands is approaching 10,000.

