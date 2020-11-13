Dutch govt bans New Year's Eve fireworks to help hospitals

New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands is traditionally celebrated with fireworks, with people pouring out of their homes around midnight to ignite rockets and firecrackers and major cities hosting large-scale fireworks shows that draw thousands of viewers.

However, it is also one of the busiest days of the year for hospitals treating people injured by the pyrotechnics. Last year, 1,300 people went to a hospital or doctor with firework-related injuries linked to New Year's Eve celebrations.