Dutch govt offers gesture of appreciation to Srebrenica vets

The Netherlands’ highest court ruled that Dutch peacekeepers evacuated the men from their military base near Srebrenica on July 13, 1995, despite knowing that they “were in serious jeopardy of being abused and murdered” by Bosnian Serb forces.

The U.N. also has been criticized for failing to authorize NATO air strikes to support the lightly-armed Dutch troops in July 1995 as they came under attack.

“For some of the Dutchbat III veterans, and indirectly the home front, the personal and social consequences of the deployment persist,” Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten wrote in a letter to parliament.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte made the same point in a video message last year marking the 25th anniversary of the massacre.

Rutte highlighted the suffering of Bosnian Muslims who lost loved ones, but also mentioned “the men and women of the Dutch U.N. battalion who felt powerless in July 1995 and who are still haunted by those memories.”

The director of the Srebrenica Memorial Center in the Bosnian town did not have any immediate reaction, saying he first needed to study the Dutch minister’s explanation. An organization of Dutchbat III veterans also did not immediately respond to a request for a reaction.

____

Sabina Niksic in Sarajevo contributed.

FILE - A July 13, 1995 file photo shows refugees from the overrun U.N. safe haven enclave of Srebrenica looking through the razor-wire at newly arriving refugees, in a UN base 12 kms south of Tuzla, 100kms (60 miles) north of Sarajevo. The Dutch defense minister announced Wednesday that the government will pay veterans of a United Nations peacekeeping mission that failed to prevent the massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs in 1995 5,000 euros each as a "gesture and token of appreciation" for their service in horrific circumstances. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

FILE- In this Tuesday July 11, 2017, file photo, Bosnian Muslim people pray in front of coffins during a funeral ceremony for dozens of newly identified victims of the 1995 massacre, at the memorial centre of Potocari near Srebrenica, 150 kms north east of Sarajevo, Bosnia. The Dutch defense minister announced Wednesday that the government will pay veterans of a United Nations peacekeeping mission that failed to prevent the massacre of thousands of Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs in 1995 5,000 euros each as a "gesture and token of appreciation" for their service in horrific circumstances. (AP Photo/Amel Emric, File) Credit: Amel Emric Credit: Amel Emric