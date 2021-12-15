Dutch judge: Remove tweets comparing unvaccinated to Jews

The court ordered Baudet to remove the tweets from his Twitter feed within 48 hours. If he does not, he must pay 25,000 euros ($28,000) each day that they remain online.

In a reaction on Twitter, Baudet called the judgment “Insane, incomprehensible."

"We are angry and combative. And of course we will appeal,” he tweeted.

Baudet is leader of the right-wing populist party Forum for Democracy which has five seats in the lower house of Dutch parliament.

The Jewish groups that started the civil case against Baudet welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that it “made an important contribution to indicating the limits of the public debate.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.