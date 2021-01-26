Dutch justice minister vows prosecution of lockdown rioters

Grapperhaus spoke after a third night of rioting hit towns and cities in the Netherlands, with the most serious clashes and looting of stores in the port city of Rotterdam and the southern cathedral city of Den Bosch.

“If you rob people who are struggling, with the help of the government, to keep their head above water, it's totally scandalous,” Grapperhaus told reporters. He stressed that the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew is a necessary measure in the fight against the coronavirus.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb posted a video message on Twitter, asking rioters: “Does it feel good to wake up with a bag full of stolen stuff next to you?”

He also appealed to parents of the young rioters, asking: “Did you miss your son yesterday? Did you ask yourself where he was?”

Police echoed the sentiment, saying video images showed that many rioters were young teenagers and that many of the ones arrested were picked up close to their homes.

“I join others in appealing to parents to keep their children at home. Certainly after 2100, stay indoors,” said North Holland regional Police Chief Anja Schouten.

The municipality in Den Bosch designated large parts of the city as risk areas for Tuesday night, fearing a repeat of the violence. Residents took to the streets Tuesday to help with the cleanup, and the city’s mayor said he would investigate authorities’ response to the rioting.

A total of 184 people were arrested in Monday night's unrest and police ticketed more than 1,700 for breaching the curfew, a fine of 95 euros ($115). Officers around the country also detained dozens suspected of inciting rioting through social media.

Police said rioters threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers.

“This criminal violence must stop,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted.

“The riots have nothing to do with protesting or struggling for freedom,” he added. “We must win the battle against the virus together, because that's the only way of getting back our freedom.”

The unrest began Saturday night — the first night of the curfew — when youths in the fishing village of Urk torched a coronavirus testing center. It escalated significantly with violence in the southern city of Eindhoven and the capital, Amsterdam.

Gerrit van der Burg, the most senior Dutch public prosecutor, said authorities are “committed to tracking down and prosecuting people who committed crimes. Count on it that they will be dealt with harshly.”

The rate of new infections in Netherlands has been decreasing in recent weeks, but the government is keeping up the tough lockdown, citing the slow pace of the decline and fears of new, more transmissible virus variants. The country has registered more than 13,650 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, rioters throw stones at police, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country's coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night.

The burned wreck of a motor scooter lays on the pavement outside a fast-food restaurant that had it's windows smashed in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate.

In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, people use their phones to film items burning on a fire started by rioters, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country's coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night.

A firefighter extinguishes a a container that was set alight during protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate.

A man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed windows of a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate.

A firefighter extinguishes a container that was set alight during protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate.

Okko Molenkamp, 94, is injected with a COVID-19 vaccine in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Dutch authorities began vaccinating the first of thousands of people aged over 90 years who still live at home.