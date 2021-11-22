Dutch leader condemns violence by 'idiots' after rioting

Demonstrations in Amsterdam and the southern city of Breda protesting lockdown measures passed off without violence on Saturday and the vast majority of tens of thousands of protesters in Brussels remained peaceful.

Prosecutors in Rotterdam, in their latest update on rioting Friday night that saw police open fire on rampaging rioters, said Sunday that 49 people were arrested, six of them minors and many more “young adults.”

A separate investigation has been launched into the police firing at rioters. Prosecutors said four people suffered gunshot wounds in the rioting, but investigations are still underway into who fired the shots. Officers also fired warning shots.

Rotterdam’s mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, who described the rioting in his city as an “orgy of violence” said football hooligans were believed to be involved.

Rutte said that as a liberal leader of the Netherlands "I will always fight for the right to demonstrate in this country. That is part of our democracy, of our rule of law, but what I will never accept is that idiots use sheer violence against the people who work for you and me every day ... to keep this country safe under the guise of: We are dissatisfied.”

Caption In this image taken from video, police arrive as demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Caption Demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Caption Demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP)

Caption Thousands take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Caption People take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Caption A dog owner takes images of a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Caption A protestor wears a sign reading "Freedom" during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Caption Riot police uses a water canon against protestors during a demonstration against the reinforced measures of the Belgium government to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Caption A protestors lights a flare during a demonstration against the reinforced measures of the Belgium government to counter the latest spike of the coronavirus in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated and any moves to impose mandatory shots. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)