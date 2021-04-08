Dutch police detain man in plot to attack vaccination center

The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy guidelines, was arrested March 18. He allegedly wanted to attack the former town hall in the northern port of Den Helder, 90 kilometers (55 miles) north of Amsterdam, which is being used as a vaccination center.

Prosecutors said the alleged plot is being treated as a terror act because it “aimed to instill serious fear among the population and to disrupt the economic and social structures of the country.”