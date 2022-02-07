Dutch police investigate abuse complaints at talent show

Police said in a statement Monday that they are working with the country's Public Prosecution Service to investigate the reports and whether they merit opening criminal investigations.

“This process takes time. We want to do this, as always, with the utmost care in the interest of the victims,” the force said.

The reports of abuse at the ratings juggernaut that is broadcast in local versions around the world has re-opened the #MeToo debate in the Netherlands.

In an unrelated case, one of the most senior administrators at Amsterdam soccer club Ajax quit Sunday night and apologized for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Marc Overmars, a former star player with Ajax, Arsenal, Barcelona and the Netherlands' national team, apologized in a statement released by Ajax. He said that he "didn’t realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days.”