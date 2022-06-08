Dutch police leaders vow to tackle racism in their ranks

The documentary triggered a national reckoning with police racism and a parliamentary debate, followed by pledges to do more to deal with the problem

Controle Alt Delete, an advocacy organization that pushes for better law enforcement practices, and initiated the documentary welcomed the police statement and a video message accompanying it as a “historic moment.”

Huyzer said police want to address the documentary's core message.

“That is that discrimination and exclusion happen, also in the police force and that the impact for colleagues is enormous," she said. “We must be aware of that and work extremely hard to change it.”