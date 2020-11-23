Dutch populist Baudet says he won't lead party at elections

Baudet said he would remain in the parliament and involved in the party, which won two of the lower house's 150 seats at the last election. A poll of polls currently tips the party to win between four and eight seats in March.

Despite only having two lawmakers in the lower house of the national parliament, Baudet's party was propelled into the Dutch political mainstream when it won local elections in March 2019.

His party calls for a “restrictive” Dutch immigration policy, a referendum on the euro currency and on European Union membership for the Netherlands, one of the bloc's founding nations.

“The immigration we get here from Africa and the Mideast is completely contrary to our culture, our values, our way of life, tolerance, love of women and so on,” Baudet said in a debate with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in May last year. “That has to stop and it will not happen at the European level.”