Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, right, looks at a television monitor during the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Dutch prosecutors have demanded life sentences against four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Prosecutors said they recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand at the end of a three-day presentation of evidence. The suspects are being tried in absentia.

Anton Kotte, left, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and grandson and Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew arrive outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Rob and Silene Fredriksz, who lost their son, arrive outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Public prosecutors Ward Ferdinandusse, left, and Thijs Berger wait for the start of the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Lawyers for relatives, Sabine ten Doesschate, left, and Boudewijn van Eijck arrive outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Lawyers for relatives, Sabine ten Doesschate, left, and Boudewijn van Eijck arrive outside the court for the ongoing trial and criminal proceedings regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, at the high security court at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday Dec. 20, 2021. Prosecutors are scheduled to begin explaining evidence and their case to judges Monday in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
