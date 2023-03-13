Dutch sports broadcaster editors quit over bullying report

Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant reported in its weekend edition that it had spoken to 32 people, including current and former staffers at NOS Sport, and found a culture “in which women felt unsafe and where reports of (sexually) transgressive behavior were not taken seriously.”

NOS Sport is the country's major sports broadcaster, covering major international events including the Olympics and the soccer World Cup.

NPO, the umbrella organization for Dutch public broadcasters, said it supported the decision for NOS Sport leaders to step down.

“There should be no room for transgressive behavior in public broadcasting,” NPO said in a statement. “It is vital that everyone feels supported not to accept and to correct inappropriate behavior in the workplace, but also that everyone feels safe enough to speak up about it.”

The independent commission of inquiry was established last year following the reported bullying at De Wereld Draait Door — The World Keeps Turning — a popular talk show that ran for years on the public broadcast network. The commission is aiming to publish its final report by the summer.