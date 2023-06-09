Dutch Supreme Court orders museum artifacts borrowed from Crimea returned to Ukraine

Mediation in 2014 between all the museums involved and Ukrainian authorities failed, and the Allard Pierson Museum took the matter to court.

Highlights from the “Crimea — Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea” exhibition included a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century B.C. and a golden neck ornament from the second century A.D. that weighs more than a kilogram (two pounds).

In 2016, the District Court of Amsterdam cited the 1970 UNESCO convention, finding that the objects must be returned to the sovereign state that loaned them and the issue of ownership should be decided by a Ukrainian court.

The Crimean museums appealed and Russia threatened to stop lending objects to Dutch museums if the museum didn’t return the pieces. In 2021, an appeals court again ordered the objects to be sent to Ukraine.

In a statement, the Allard Pierson Museum says it can now act on the decision and return the objects. Legal fees and storage have already cost the museum more than 500,000 euros ($538,000), according to documents it submitted during the proceedings.

It is unclear when the transfer of the objects will take place.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP