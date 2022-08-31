Dutch truck crash toll rises to 7, including unborn baby

“The loss is immeasurable and the grief immense," local mayor Charlie Aptroot said in a statement. “So far, we have talked of six deaths, including 1 heavily pregnant woman. In consultation with the relatives, we have decided from now on to talk about seven deaths, including one unborn child.”

Police initially said that three men and three women were killed, ranging in age from 28 to 75 in the crash. A further seven people were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition.