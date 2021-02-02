Dutch virus infections fall 20% but variants gain strongly

The introduction of the 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. curfew triggered rioting in several Dutch towns and cities, with stores looted and a virus test facility torched by youths in a fishing village. Scattered protests against the lockdown last weekend were generally peaceful.

The public health institute said “without the more contagious variants, the situation would be going in the right direction” but warned that “relaxing the (lockdown) measures can only be done with the greatest possible caution.”

Under the lockdown, all schools and nonessential shops are closed, along with public venues such as cinemas, museums and libraries. There also are strict limits on the size of gatherings both indoors and outside.

The confirmed Dutch death toll in the pandemic is more than 14,100.

Two women inside a cigar smoking lounge watch Dutch riot police disperse demonstrators who protested on Museum Square against coronavirus related restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) Credit: Mike Corder Credit: Mike Corder

People gather on Museum Square to protest against coronavirus related restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Corder) Credit: Mike Corder Credit: Mike Corder

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a scientist in Janssen laboratory in Leiden, The Netherlands. Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Johnson & Johnson via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited