Dutch will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3

However, the country's public health institute has repeatedly warned that the more infectious variant is spreading more rapidly and will lead to an increase in infections and hospitalizations.

Last week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte extended most of the country's tough lockdown measures, already in force since mid-December, until March 2.

Rutte said last week that infections are "slowly but surely" declining, but went on to warn that "all calculations point to a third wave that seems inevitably to be bearing down on us, the main cause of which is the British variant."

A woman rides her bicycle and others take a stroll in the center of Amsterdam, as snow and strong winds blanketed much of the Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong