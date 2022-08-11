Dutchman convicted in farmers' roadblock over emissions

Dutch farmers have launched a series of disruptive protests over the summer, including dumping trash on roads and blockading supermarket distribution centers, over the government's announcement this year that it wants to slash emissions of nitrogen, including ammonia produced by livestock, by 50% by 2030.

The leader of the Netherlands' top agricultural lobby group said a first round of talks on Aug. 5 with a delegation led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the emissions reduction goals delivered "too little" for thousands of farmers living in uncertainty.

Later Thursday, Mark van den Oever, the leader of one of the radical farmers’ groups, Farmers Defence Force, said in a YouTube post that the group was halting “hard” protests “until further notice” as a gesture of goodwill and called on Rutte to discuss with farmers more ways of cutting emissions.

