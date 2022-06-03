Duvall, Braves argue case at salary arbitration hearing

Duvall asked for a raise from $5 million to $10,275,000 and the Braves argued for $9,275,000 in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon. A decision is expected early next week.

Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs last year for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30 and went on to its first World Series title since 1995. The 33-year-old hit .228 with 38 home runs during the season and had two homers and six RBIs in the World Series victory over Houston.