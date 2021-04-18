Dynamic duo: CeCe Winans, Carrie Underwood own ACM Awards

The performance, like many airing Sunday night, was pre-taped at various locations in Nashville, including the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe, in front of small audiences made up of medical and healthcare workers.

Lambert, who founded pet shelter nonprofit MuttNation, also performed alongside Chris Stapleton for “Maggie's Song," a tribute to Stapleton's dog who died 2019. Her third performance was with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

Dierks Bentley was also memorable onstage, singing U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with The War and Treaty, the extremely talented husband-and-wife duo.

Another couple blazed the stage Sunday: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performed, ending with a kiss. Morris later won song of the year for her Grammy-nominated hit “The Bones," which topped the country music charts for months last year.

“When I wrote ('The Bones') I was dating my now-husband and it was just a song to him. And I feel sometimes, like, songs know you better than you know them at the time. And I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me," a teary-eyed Morris said onstage. “And this is just been a hell of a year and hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace."

But not everything went smoothly. The Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay performed their latest hit, “Glad You Exist," but the pre-taped moment aired out of sync.

"Apparently there was an audio/video sync issue on the television broadcast," the duo tweeted. "We're bummed about it, but it happens, especially when performances are happening in multiple locations."

Another mishap occurred when Martina McBride announced the winner of single of the year. McBride correctly said “I Hope You're Happy Now" by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won, though “I Hope" by Gabby Barrett appear on the TV screen.

“We wrote this song about my story and I guess it resonated with everybody," Pearce said onstage, also thanking busbee, who produced the song and died in late 2019. “This is the last song that my producer worked on.”

Lambert, who has won 35 ACMs, was nominated for five honors and still has a chance of extending her record. She isn't competing for the show's top prize, entertainer of the year, where all the nominees are male artists. Entertainer of the year nominees include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett, who won the honor last year in a tie with Underwood.

Bryan, who was set to perform at the awards, backed out of the event because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. All of the other entertainer of the year nominees will perform.

Another big name in country music is also missing from the show: Morgan Wallen. The singer, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year.

Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet also won’t participate in the show since he recently tested positive for COVID-19, and his band will perform without him.

Stapleton and Morris are the top nominees with six each. Stapleton's nominations included album, song and male artist of the year. Morris' nominations included single and female artist of the year. She also landed a group of the year nod as a member of the Highwomen — the supergroup also featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby — but lost to Old Dominion.

The award was presented by Blanco Brown, who made his first public appearance Sunday after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision last year.

Miranda Lambert, left, and Elle King perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Hosts Keith Urban, left, and Mickey Guyton speak at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, left, and Elle King perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, left, and Elle King perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Chris Young, left, and Kane Brown perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Chris Young, left, and Kane Brown perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

This combination photo shows, from left, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton, nominees for entertainer of the year at this years ACM Awards. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Vanderbilt medical workers seat in the audience at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Blanco Brown presents the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Thomas Rhett performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Blanco Brown appears at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Matthew Ramsey, second from right, and members of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Thomas Rhett performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Host Keith Urban speaks at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood, left, and CeCe Winans perform at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Luke Combs performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Eric Church performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Luke Combs performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Eric Church performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Alan Jackson performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris

Martina McBride presents the award for single of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Lee Brice, left, and Carly Pearce accept the award for single of the year for "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Miranda Lambert, center, performs "In His Arms" at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Credit: Amy Harris Credit: Amy Harris