Eagles acquire wide receiver Jahan Dotson from NFC East rival Commanders

Washington’s first-round selections in 2023, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, and 2021, linebacker Jamin Davis, have also been buried on the depth chart.

The Commanders could have a roster turnover of more than 50% when the season opens.

Dotson had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season and should serve in Philadelphia as the No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The 5-foot-11 Dotson brings needed speed and explosiveness and fills a dire need as that third option.

The Eagles had tried a combination of receivers in camp that included Britain Covey, and Johnny Wilson but it was clear a more reliable option was needed.

“I think it’s been an awesome battle for this receiver room,” Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said this week. “Obviously A.J. and DeVonta have done an excellent job. I think we have got a really fun group of different skillsets, and they have all been able to highlight those skillsets and it’s a really fun process for the guys.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl