Eagles coach Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocol

Los Angeles (10-4) is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. The Rams have won three in a row.

The other LA team, the Chargers, will be missing Austin Ekeler for Sunday's game at Houston. The running back tested positive on Saturday for the coronavirus and posted it on Instagram.

In their game Saturday against Cleveland, the Packers were missing cornerback Kevin King and placed practice squad linebacker La’Darius Hamilton on the COVID-19 list.

Cincinnati, which has a key AFC North meeting with Baltimore on Sunday, got back CB Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list, but also had to place two defensive linemen, D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray, on that list.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts to a referee call during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Caption Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts to a referee call during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Credit: Bill Kostroun Credit: Bill Kostroun