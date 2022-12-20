Eagles coach refuses to rule out injured QB Hurts vs Cowboys

The 24-year-old morphed into a serious NFL MVP candidate in his second season as a starter. Hurts has thrown 22 touchdowns and has 3,472 yards passing, and he has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“We will play him when he's ready to play,” Sirianni said. “If that's this week, it's this week. If it's next week, it's next week. When Jalen's ready to play, he's ready to play. All aspects of it.”

The Eagles need one more win to clinch the NFC East and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They would turn to backup QB Gardner Minshew to start against Dallas if Hurts isn't ready to play.

“I think the best thing for me is being ready to play,” Hurts said.

Hurts’ 35 total touchdowns this season tied the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990. He threw two interceptions against the Bears after throwing only three total all season. But he rushed for three touchdowns for the second time in his career. He went 22-of-37 passing for 315 yards in Sunday’s 25-21 win.

“It's not the first time I've had things I've had to overcome,” Hurts said. “Nothing changes about this other than the publicity of it. The mentality of this team, it's truly about just being ready go into Saturday. It's going to take everybody like it does every week.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum