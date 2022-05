Eagles of Death Metal members testify about Bataclan attack

“The perpetrators tried to leave a legacy of terror,” he said. Then he finished by quoting former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne: “You can’t kill rock n roll.”

The sole surviving member of the extremist team that attacked several targets in Paris on that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. He has been defiant and contradictory in his testimony, but he broke down in court last month, asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, monthslong trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.

Caption Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes arrives at the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. Performers from rock band Eagles of Death Metal are appearing in a Paris court to testify about the night Islamic State extremists stormed their concert at the Bataclan theater, killing scores of people in France's worst terrorist attack in generations. The band members, singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo, are among the survivors and witnesses to the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks, and are civil parties to the case. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

