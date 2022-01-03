Eagles put 12 on COVID-19 list with playoff spot in hand

The Titans also got defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun back on the practice squad from the COVID-19 list. They put offensive lineman Paul Adams onto the practice squad’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the only player in that category from the Titans' most-recent COVID-19 outbreak.

The eliminated Minnesota Vikings placed five more players, including four starters, on the COVID-19 reserve list: backup safety Camryn Bynum, left guard Ezra Cleveland, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, linebacker Eric Kendricks and right tackle Brian O’Neill. They’ll be eligible to be cleared in time for the meaningless final game against Chicago if they’re asymptomatic.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and linebacker Nick Vigil, who had to sit out Sunday night's 37-10 loss at Green Bay on COVID-19 reserve, also could return this week. The Vikings have had 29 players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list over the past nine weeks.

Green Bay (13-3) put Dennis Kelly, who has started the past three games at right tackle, and starting safety Darnell Savage on the COVID-19 list. They moved practice squad receiver David Moore onto the COVID-19 list with linebacker Chauncey Rivers switched off the COVID-19 list to injured reserve.

The 49ers placed cornerbacks K’Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson, along with injured running back Raheem Mostert on the COVID-19 list. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes to be able to get Williams and Johnson back in time to play Sunday’s finale against the Rams.

The Houston Texans, who host Tennessee on Sunday, put starting safety Justin Reid onto the COVID-19 list.

Cincinnati (10-6) moved cornerback Darius Phillips and receiver Auden Tate from the COVID-19 list back to injured reserve.

The Raiders activated backup linebackers Will Compton and Patrick Onwuasor from the COVID-19 list.

Caption Washington Football Team's Jeremy Reaves, left, tries to tackle Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard during the first half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke