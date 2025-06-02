Breaking: 1 killed, 1 injured in Champaign County crash

Eagles' Saquon Barkley announced as Madden NFL 26 cover athlete

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has been announced as EA Sports’ cover athlete for Madden NFL 26
This combo of images provided by EA Sports shows Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the cover of EA Sports' Madden 26 deluxe edition, left, and standard edition. (EA Sports via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combo of images provided by EA Sports shows Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the cover of EA Sports' Madden 26 deluxe edition, left, and standard edition. (EA Sports via AP)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
X

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley was announced Monday as EA Sports' cover athlete for Madden NFL 26.

Barkley's sensational backward hurdle over a defender from Week 9 of last year's Super Bowl-winning season is depicted on the standard cover. The deluxe edition features a tight shot of Barkley in his game-day gear.

Barkley last season set an NFL single-season rushing record, postseason included, topping the mark of 2,476 yards set by Terrell Davis. He ended perhaps the greatest debut season of any free agent in Philadelphia sports history with 2,504 yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns.

“Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL ‘99 Club’ are both dreams come true," Barkley said in an EA Sports news release. "I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support, and I can’t wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”

Barkley is the first Eagles player on the cover since Donovan McNabb was on Madden 06.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Old Dominion's new album, 'Barbara,' won't lean on band's...
2
Supreme Court won't hear challenge to Maryland assault weapons ban
3
Ukraine and Russia end their latest round of direct peace talks in...
4
Milky Way's chance of colliding with galaxy billions of years from now...
5
Stabbing attack at homeless shelter sends 11 people to hospital, man in...