Early-bird Thiem advances to 4th round at French Open

The 19-year-old Swiatek beat Canadian wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-2. Swiatek has so far lost only 13 games and not dropped a set on her way to the fourth round for the second consecutive year.

Svitolina defeated two-time French Open quarterfinalist Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 7-5.

The 27-year-old Thiem, who is bidding to become the first Austrian with multiple Grand Slam titles, has said he loves the chilly conditions that other players have grumbled about at this year's French Open, postponed from its usual time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, waking up in the players' bio-secured hotel at 7 a.m. for the first match Friday on Chatrier, he was taken aback that dawn had to yet to break, as it would have done in May.

“Everything dark. Winter is almost coming," he said. "That was a little bit weird."

Thiem was broken only once, when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set. He immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all. He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997. He was watching Friday on Chatrier, which was again largely empty because of the daily limit of 1,000 spectators imposed on what is now the last Grand Slam of the year.

Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Norway's Casper Ruud in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Norway's Casper Ruud serves against Austria's Dominic Thiem in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Austria's Dominic Thiem in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Austria's Dominic Thiem eyes the ball as he plays a shot in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Norway's Casper Ruud plays a shot against Austria's Dominic Thiem in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova plays a shot against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A group of supporters of Poland's Iga Swiatek watches her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in a near-empty Simonne Mathieu court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina serves against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

people are silhouetted against a cloudy sky during third round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino