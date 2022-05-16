Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

It was also the first election since the August 2020 Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital. The blast, widely blamed on negligence, was set off by hundreds of tons of poorly stored ammonium nitrate that ignited in a port warehouse.

Voter turnout was said to be at 41% — less than the 49% in the last election. Official results were expected to be announced later Monday.

Lebanon holds elections every four years and the new parliament will elect a new president after Aoun’s term ends in October.

According to early results announced by each of the groups, independents were able to remove several longtime politicians from parliament, including Hezbollah-allied Druze politician Talal Arslan.

The Saudi-backed Christian Lebanese Forces party, which has been among the most vocal critics of the Iran-armed Hezbollah, appeared to be the biggest winners. The civil-war era faction said it won at least 20 seats, adding five members from the 2018 vote. This would make it the largest Christian bloc in parliament, replacing the Free Patriotic Movement that has been a Hezbollah ally since 2006.

Asaad Hardan, a strong Hezbollah ally in south Lebanon, reportedly lost his seat to an independent, while another independent, Mark Daou, says “we are heading to a big victory.” Daou is running in the Mount Lebanon region of Aley against longtime Druze politician Talal Arslan.

Caption Election officials count ballots shortly after polling stations closed, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Lebanese voted for a new parliament Sunday against the backdrop of an economic meltdown that is transforming the country and low expectations that the election would significantly alter the political landscape. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Caption An election official opens a ballot box shortly after polling stations closed, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Caption Election officials count ballots shortly after polling stations closed, in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Caption Police officers close the gate of a polling station at the end of Election Day in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)