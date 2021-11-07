Early-season snow blankets Beijing, northern China

The city also said that snow from neighborhoods with COVID-19 cases would not be removed, state media reported. They did not say why, but China has adopted unusually strict measures under a zero-tolerance approach to curb the spread of the virus.
In Inner Mongolia, flights were canceled Saturday at the airport in Hohhot, the capital of the Chinese region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Also, some expressways were temporarily shut in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and farther to the west in Shanxi province, Xinhua said.
A resident walks past a park billboard showing summer time as it snows in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A woman wearing a mask throws snow in the air during a snow fall in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A child kicks up fresh snow in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Residents past by a snow covered car in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Residents play with fresh snow in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A worker walks with a shovel as fresh snow falls in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A worker walks with a shovel past restaurants at a mall in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident takes a photo for her friend in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Workers at a restaurant build a snowman in the shape of a pandemic first responder with a protective suit and a mask in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A worker at a restaurant reacts after completing a snowman in the shape of a pandemic first responder with protective suit and mask in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A security guard stands near a stone lion with a covering of snow in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A resident past by a snow covered stone lion in Beijing, China, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. An early-season snowstorm has blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting road closures and flight cancellations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
