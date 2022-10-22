East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests

With anger simmering over the deadly crackdown, unrest in the city flared again on Friday, according to video footage that purportedly showed crowds gathering after noon prayers in Zahedan chanting “I will kill the one who killed my brother!" The scale of the clashes remained unclear, but Iranian state TV aired footage of the aftermath, blaming 150 “rioters” for the trail of destruction.

The state-run IRNA news agency said protesters shouted slogans, hurled stones at motorists and damaged banks and other private property. Authorities said they arrested 57 demonstrators, among the estimated thousands who have landed in jail over the protests. The provincial police commander, Ahmad Taheri, said security forces were searching for more culprits.

More unrest loomed five weeks after the protests first erupted. Security was exceptionally tight on the streets of Tehran on Saturday ahead of another call for protests. Riot police and members of the Basij militia, armed with batons, were out in force near Tehran University and at major intersections in the capital.

A teachers’ union in Iran also called for a nationwide strike on Sunday and Monday in protest over the deaths and detention of students in the country, according to the association’s statement on Telegram.

“We know very well that the military and security forces are invading the sanctity of schools and educational spaces,” the association said. “They have taken the lives of a number of students and children in the most cruel way.”