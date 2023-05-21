East Timor votes in parliamentary election aiming to break political impasse

“If we win, it is the victory of the people of Timor Leste,” said the leader of Fretilin, former Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri. “I call on people to accept whatever the results of this election.”

Parties were required to have a woman in at least every third position in their list and seats are allocated using the method with an electoral threshold of 4%.

Fretilin and CNRT have blamed each other for years of political paralysis.

In 2018, then-President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres from Fretilin refused to swear in nine Cabinet nominees from CNRT. The impasse led to the resignation of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak in February 2020, but he agreed to stay on until a new government is formed.

His governing coalition is currently made up of Fretilin, the People’s Liberation Party that he heads, and the rural-based Khunto party.

The former Portuguese colony was occupied by Indonesia for a quarter century and gained independence after a U.N.-sponsored referendum in 1999. Indonesia’s military responded with scorched-earth attacks that devastated the East Timorese half of the island of Timor.

The transition to a democracy has been rocky, with leaders battling massive poverty, unemployment and corruption. East Timor's economy is reliant on dwindling offshore oil revenues.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year granted an observer status to East Timor ahead of it becoming the regional bloc’s 11th member.

The U.N. estimates that nearly half of East Timor’s population lives below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 a day, and that 42 of every 1,000 babies die before their fifth birthday because of malnutrition.

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

