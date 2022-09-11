Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes

Oleksandr Zaitsev, 67, stood quietly outside his friend’s house as the police arrived. His friend’s wife had been calling her husband nonstop since the strike, he said, but nobody was picking up.

The house’s windows were shattered, the walls were pockmarked from shrapnel, and the front door blown off its hinges. Inside, the police gently rolled Zaitsev’s friend into a black body bag.

Next door, Yevhenia Butkova, 47, stood stunned in the center of her living room, trying to calm her two agitated pet dogs. Blood stained the sofa where she and her husband had been watching television when the first missile struck. On Sunday morning, he was recovering in a hospital after doctors removed shards of glass from his wounds, she said.

Chunks of debris from the ceiling littered the floor throughout the house, whose entrance was reduced to a jumble of splintered wood, plaster, glass and brick. One of the plywood boards the couple had put over their windows for protection had been blown clean across the garden. But a combination of that and the plastic they had put over the glass probably saved their lives, Butkova said.

“It was all quiet in Pokrovsk, this was very unexpected,” she said. “It was horrible.”

Further down the row of single-story houses, an elderly couple swept rubble and glass from their small porch, dried blood still streaking their faces.

Mariia Trutko, 85, and her husband Oleksii Maksymenko, 75, had been sleeping when they were jolted awake by the blast.

“I can’t hear anything without my hearing aid, and then it hit so hard that I heard,” said Maksymenko, a retired coal miner. “Everything flew. ... I started bleeding, so we got up to see what that was, and then there was another one: boom!”

Their bed was littered with jagged shards of glass and plaster from the roof that covered them both, Trutko said. A large, square piece of glass lay on the pillow, and spots of blood stained the floor.

“Oh my God, we could never imagine going through something like this at this old age,” Maksymenko said.

___

Oleksii Maksymenko looks on as he sits at the entrance of his house that was damaged after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The 75-year-old retired coal miner, who couldn't hear the explosion due to his hard hearing, woke up covered with debris as he was sleeping with his wife Mariia Trutko, 85 . (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Mariia Trutko, 85, stands in the corridor of her house, where she lives with her husband Oleksii Maksymenko, that was damaged after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. "I hope you never experience what I did", says the 85-year-old retired kindergarten teacher who was sleeping with her husband at the moment of the explosion. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Debris covers the kitchen of Yevhenia Butkova's house that was damaged after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Yevhenia Butkova stands at the corridor of her house that was damaged after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The body of a man lies inside a house after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Oleksander Zaitsev, 67, stands in front of the house where his friend was found dead after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Smoke rise from a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A woman walks past a crater created by an explosion after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Anna Shepilova, 67, shows a piece of a shrapnel that she found outside her house after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)