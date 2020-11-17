Easyjet posts first annual loss in 25-year history

“While we expect to fly no more than 20% of planned capacity for the first quarter of 2021, maintaining our disciplined approach to cash generative flying over the winter, we retain the flexibility to rapidly ramp up when demand returns," he said.

“We know our customers want to fly with us and underlying demand is strong.”

He noted that there is a pent-up demand for people to travel abroad, citing a 10-fold increase in bookings for Spain's Canary Islands in the five days after the U.K. announced on Oct. 23 it was lifting quarantine restrictions on people returning from the Spanish islands. The airline, he added, boosted its capacity by 180,000 seats within 24 hours to “harness the demand."

However, the announcement of a second national lockdown in England from Nov. 5 has seen the sector suffer once again.

Easyjet has slashed costs by 31% and bolstered its finances to weather the crisis, including raising 3.1 billion pounds. It is also opting against paying a dividend.