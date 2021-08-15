Ebola case reported in Ivory Coast after Guinea outbreak

The new case also marks the first time since the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic that an outbreak has erupted in a city as large as Abidjan.

“It is of immense concern that this outbreak has been declared in Abidjan, a metropolis of more than 4 million people,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa. “However, much of the world’s expertise in tackling Ebola is here on the continent and Cote d’Ivoire can tap into this experience and bring the response to full speed."

The 2014-2016 epidemic, which began in rural Guinea, eventually spread to the capitals of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. More than 11,325 people died in what became the largest Ebola outbreak in history.

In the years since, two vaccines and new treatments have been developed to treat the hemorrhagic fever that once killed more than half its victims. Those tools were used to help end outbreaks in Congo and another detected in Guinea earlier this year.

However, researchers have said there's evidence the Ebola virus can lurk in the body long after symptoms end. Researchers have said the 2021 outbreak that killed a dozen people may have been sparked by a survivor of the 2014-2016 epidemic.

Scientists have previously documented Ebola survivors who inadvertently infected others long after they had recovered, but such rare cases have not prompted outbreaks. In 2018, doctors published a study about a Liberian woman who probably caught Ebola in 2014 but then infected three relatives about a year later.

Health officials have also warned that men can sometimes infect others via sex long after they seem to have recovered — the virus can persist in semen for more than a year.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else had fallen ill with Ebola in Guinea, where the patient in Ivory Coast had traveled from.

Guinea is also trying to contain a rare outbreak of Marburg virus, another hemorrhagic fever disease that belongs to the same family as Ebola.

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.