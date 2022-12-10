Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

“I am so happy that I don't even know if I can express myself, but if we are here now, I believe that we can make it to the final," Yasmine Benmehredj said during celebrations in the Moroccan capital. “I think we can win this World Cup.”

In Qatar, hundreds of elated fans clad in green and red outside Al Thumama Stadium celebrated Morocco’s win, chanting, ululating, banging on drums and waving the national flag. Some chanted: “Congratulations to us for this beginning! It will only go on and on!”

“This is unbelievable. It’s the first time ever,” said Saleh al-Rayes, a 27-year-old fan from Saudi Arabia in Doha.

As an Arab at the first World Cup held in the Middle East, al-Rayes said he feels a sense of inclusion and representation in the world of soccer, a spot that has been dominated by European and South American teams.

“You come in as an underdog and then you win. It’s Arab pride,” al-Rayes said. "All Arab countries were here in the stadium supporting Morocco.”

Morocco's phenomenal run in Qatar also reverberated across Africa on Saturday.

“Continental history!” the Confederation of African Football wrote on Twitter after Morocco's victory.

“Historic and fantastic,” African Union chair and Senegalese President Macky Sall wrote in a tweet.

___

Surk reported from Nice, France. Associated Press writers Luis Henao in Doha, Qatar, and Cara Anna, in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

