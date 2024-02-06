Ecuador officials name likely source of tainted cinnamon that poisoned U.S. children

The unprocessed cinnamon sticks used in the products were originally imported from Sri Lanka. The sticks were tested and found to have no lead contamination, ARCSA told FDA. The Ecuador agency's investigation is continuing.

FDA has limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not ship product directly to the U.S. Because the finished pouches, but not the cinnamon itself, were shipped to the U.S., the agency cannot take direct action against Negasmart or Carlos Aguilera, officials said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received reports of 413 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of lead poisoning, mostly in young children, in 43 states.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.